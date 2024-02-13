Congress promises ‘legal guarantee’ for MSP if INDIA alliance comes to power

The Congress on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to stop the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march of farmers and promised to make a law, if the INDIA alliance comes to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, to provide minimum support price (MSP) for crops. Congress leaders during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra at Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district on Tuesday. (Image posted by Congress on X)

Addressing a rally during the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra at Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “I would like to announce from Chhattisgarh a legal guarantee to MSP, with extensive procurement of crops, as our guarantee to the farmers (for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls). If we come to power, this guarantee will be implemented. It is our first guarantee.”

Speaking at the rally, Rahul Gandhi also promised that the suggestions of the Swaminathan Committee will be implemented if the opposition alliance INDIA comes to power at the Centre.

Later in a post on X, Gandhi said, “Farmer brothers, today is a historic day! Congress has decided to give legal guarantee of MSP to every farmer on crops as per Swaminathan Commission. This step will change the lives of 15 crore farmer families by ensuring their prosperity. This is the first guarantee of Congress on the path of justice.”

He alleged that the BJP government is using tear gas against farmers and lodging them in jails instead of accepting their just demand on MSP.

“Today farmers are heading towards Delhi but they are being stopped, tear gas shells are being used on them and they are being lodged in jail. They are just demanding that they should get a better return for their hard work and produce,” he said at the rally.

The Haryana Police on Tuesday fired tear gas shells on farmers trying to enter the state from Punjab at Shambu border in Ambala district of the state.

Kharge said, “Iron spikes and cement walls are laid on the road (on the Delhi border) to stop the farmers who have been fighting for their rights. What kind of a democracy is this? Can’t anyone fight for their rights?” he said.

Kharge also claimed that private insurance companies earned a profit of ₹40,000 crore in the last 10 years through the PM crop insurance scheme. He said, “Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji does not care about farmers and poor, rather he only pays attention to the rich.”

Rahul Gandhi alleged that PM Modi was using “two weapons” -- GST and demonetisation-- to ruin small businesses in the country.

“Two types of injustice are taking place in the country. One is economic injustice, and the other is social injustice. Unemployment is spreading due to economic injustice. Big billionaires are selling Chinese goods in India. If these products were made in India, it would have provided employment to the youth here. Narendra Modi ji destroyed small traders with demonetisation and GST. Employment is provided by small traders and industrialists who run small factories,” he said.

He said that 73 percent of the country’s population is Dalits, backward classes and tribals, but their participation in running big companies, media, private hospitals and private universities is zero.