Construction delays on Sanath Road trigger concerns among residents

Gurugram: Commuters using Sanath Road, earlier known as Aanath Road, have pointed out that the prolonged construction delays have begun hampering their daily commute and safety on the stretch. The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) had earlier initiated the road redesigning project, including expansion in 2022, promising completion of the work by the end of the year. But significant setbacks have pushed the deadline further, causing annoyance among locals. The 2.5-km-long Sanath Road, connecting Atlas Chowk to Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road on NH-48, is being redesigned and the work is yet to be completed. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The 2.5 km long Sanath Road, connecting Atlas Chowk on NH-48 with the Old Delhi-Gurugram Road, was redesigned at a cost of ₹10.49 crore to make it more cyclist and pedestrian-friendly.

The road, in addition to being a transit hub for travellers between Delhi and Udyog Vihar, is also a commercial hub housing offices of numerous multinational companies.

According to a 2017 survey by private firm Nagarro, over 4,000 cyclists and 25,000 pedestrians use the stretch daily. It is being redeveloped as a model road and is the second such redesign in the city after the Iffco Chowk was redesigned.

Built in 1991, ahead of a British delegation’s visit to the city, the road had fallen into disrepair over the years. Hoping to draw attention to its pitiful state, MNCs and residents of nearby Sector 18 conducted a ceremony in 2010 to name the stretch Aanath Road, as it was “orphaned by civic agencies.” The ceremony caught the state government’s attention, and the then finance minister Birender Singh directed the public works department (PWD) to repair the road. However, it is unclear whether any repairs were carried out.

According to residents, the unfinished construction has led to severe traffic congestion, increased dust pollution, and several accidents occur due to poorly marked construction zones. “The work has been going on for months, and there seems to be no end in sight. It is dangerous, especially at night, with open trenches and inadequate lighting,” said Reena Singh, a resident of Sector 17B.

The GMDA cited unexpected challenges, including utility relocations and monsoon disruptions, as primary reasons for the delay. “We understand the residents’ frustration and are working diligently to expedite the project. Our teams are on the ground to address the issues, and we aim to complete the construction by the new deadline of October,” said a GMDA spokesperson.

Despite these assurances, residents remain skeptical and demand more transparency and accountability from the authorities. “We have been patient, but the lack of clear communication and visible progress is concerning. We need regular updates and a firm commitment to finishing the work,” said Priya Mehra, a resident of Sukhrali and a daily commuter.

Sarika Panda Bhatt, director at Nagarro and founder trustee of Raahgiri Foundation, said projects like Sanath Road are paving the way for a healthier, more vibrant future. “By prioritising pedestrians, cyclists, and green spaces, the authority is not only trying to reduce pollution and road crashes, but also improve mobility for all. This people-centric approach fosters a sense of community, encouraging active lifestyles and creating a more sustainable urban environment,” she said.

Manas Human, Chief Executive Officer of Nagarro, said, “Many of us—corporate citizens, NGO folks, and government officers—have put in many years of effort conceptualizing this street, designing it, helping organize the utilities, remove encroachments, fix the walking areas, and so on. It is a pity that though 80-90% of the work has been done, the last bit of work is held up. As envisaged in the CMP of Gurugram, we need such model roads to improve mobility, reduce pollution, boost economic activity, and create a greener Gurugram.”

The prolonged construction on Sanath Road highlights the ongoing challenges of urban infrastructure development and the need for better project management and community engagement to ensure timely and safe completion. GMDA officials, have however, clarified that the project will be completed within a month since most of the work is already done.