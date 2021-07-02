Delayed monsoon: Farmers demand 12-hour power supply to feeders

Delayed monsoon and extended dry spell has left paddy growers high and dry as they are finding it difficult to keep their crop alive.

Since most paddy-sowing areas in Haryana did not receive any rainfall since the sowing of paddy began on June 15 and there seems to be no relief in sight for farmers as the meteorological department has predicted no rain in most areas in the next couple of days.

As per the daily report of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heat wave to severe heat wave conditions were observed in isolated pockets of Haryana and maximum temperature of more than 40°C was recorded in most parts of Haryana and Punjab.

The extended dry spell has put an extra burden on the groundwater. The farmers are now demanding that power supply to agriculture feeders should be extended to 12 hours from the current eight hours a day.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait) state president Ratan Mann has demanded the government to extend immediate relief to the farmers.

“Most farmers could not even complete the sowing in lack of rain. The government should not only increase electricity supply but should also provide subsidised diesel to farmers so that they could prepare the fields for transplantation and nurture their crop,” he added.

Yamunanagar farm leader Satpal Kaushik said that he has written to Haryana power minister Ranjit Singh Chautala and requested him to increase power supply to 12 hours immediately.

He said that not only the paddy growers but sugarcane and vegetable farmers are also finding it difficult to irrigate their crop as eight-hour power supply is not sufficient.

“It is a tough time for farmers. We cannot see our crop dying due to lack of water. As the current power supply is insufficient, we are spending ₹300-400 per hour on the diesel pumps to get extra water,” said farmer Manveer Singh, of Gharauda in Karnal.

Dr Narender Goyal, of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra Damla, advised farmers to avoid using fertilisers during the heat wave and maintain the required moisture in their fields to cut the impact of dry spell.