Dismissed UP cop kills beggar to fake his own death, arrested

A police constable dismissed from Subhash Nagar police station of Bareilly, was arrested by Hathras City GRP on Tuesday and jailed for burning a beggar alive to fake his own death. The ex-cop had even placed his mobile phone and debit card there to throw the police off track. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The GRP in Hathras City recovered the burnt mobile phone and debit card, recovered the SIM from the burnt mobile and began tracing it. A month-long investigation led the police to the culprit, who was undergoing treatment for burns received while burning the beggar.

The ex-cop from Mainpuri, had got fed up with the expenses and stress of dozens of cases he was facing for the heinous crimes he had committed, and came up with the plan.

Suyash Singh, in-charge GRP, Hathras City, narrated the sequence of events that led to the arrest of 55-year-old, Ramveer Singh, a resident of Vadhoni village, within the limits of Kisni police station of Mainpuri district.

“It all began on March 12 at the Hathras Road halt of the railways, where the body of an unidentified beggar, usually seen begging under the tin shed of the station, was found in a burnt state. A case was registered at GRP Hathras City police station under sections 103(1) (murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita was lodged,” said Suyash Singh.

“A mobile phone and a debit card were found half burnt near the body but the SIM in the mobile was intact and was placed in an active mobile and led the way forward for investigation and finally took us to Ramveer Singh who was arrested on April 14. It was revealed that he was a constable with the UP police and terminated from Subhash Nagar police station in Bareilly in 2013 for his crimes.

“During interrogation, Ramveer confessed that he was fed up because of undergoing trial in dozens of cases and had sold his land to bear the expenses and was desperately looking for a way out. Thus, he made a plan and looked for a man to be burnt who had none to pursue the case and could not be identified. His search ended with the unfortunate beggar sitting under the shed of Hathras Road halt station.

“After getting terminated, Ramveer left no identity proof and the GRP had to create his profile as no record was found about him even at Subhash Nagar police station in Bareilly. The police had no clue about his physical appearance and thus Ramveer was not worried about matching his physical traits with the beggar,” said Singh.

Ramveer poured the more inflammable petrol instead of kerosene to complete the process fast but got burnt himself and had to get admitted to the district hospital in Hathras for a couple of days but was referred to Saifai Medical College in Etawah.

Meanwhile, the SIM took the investigating team to Ramveer’s house in Mainpuri and people told the team that a family member was undergoing treatment for burns at Safai Medical College. The Hathras GRP kept eyes on the ‘patient’ and waited for his discharge. They arrested him on Tuesday once he got well and came out of hospital.

What made the task easy for the police was the fact that Ramveer got admitted in the district hospital of Hathras and in Safai under his actual name, making the police team sure that Ramveer was alive and had just tried to fake his death.

He said that Ramveer had been in GRP from 2000 to 2007 and was aware that halt stations lack the usual hustle and bustle of regular railway stations and thus beggars choose to sleep there at night.

Having travelled in trains passing through Hathras, Ramveer knew that there was no train from 11 pm to 6 am and thus chose this station.

Ramveer Singh was involved in murder, kidnapping, loot and fraud in Firozabad, Aligarh, Moradabad, Hardoi, Mainpuri, Badaun and was dismissed from services for this reason, Suyash Singh said.

The identity of the beggar is yet to be established. Efforts are underway to ascertain his identity, police said.