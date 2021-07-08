Ludhiana dowry death: Take her home or she’d be killed, victim’s husband told her father

A night before 34-year-old Mandeep Kaur succumbed to her burn injuries, her father had received a call from her husband, stating that if she is taken back home, she would be killed.

The worried father, Surinderpal Singh, who lives in Samrala, which is about 30 kilometres away from her in-laws’ house in Kakowal Majra village, made a frantic call to the village sarpanch, pleading him to check up on her. The sarpanch assured him that his daughter would be fine and asked him to visit the in-laws’ house the next morning.

Later in the night, Surinderpal received another phone call, this time from Mandeep’s father-in-law, stating that she had received some burn injuries and was taken to the civil hospital.

“I wasted no time and rushed to the civil hospital. But my daughter had been referred to the Rajindra Hospital in Patiala by then. She died on the way (Tuesday morning). When I finally got to see her body, I was shocked to find that she had suffered wounds on her head and jaw, and there burn injuries all over her body,” said the inconsolable father.

He revealed that the dowry harassment had started right after marriage. “My daughter had got married to Balram Singh about three years ago. They have a one-year-old daughter. Balram as well as her family members used to frequently assault my daughter,” said Surinderpal.

“We had raised the matter with the village panchayat. Some responsible people in the village helped us settle the issue but my daughter continued to suffer abuse at her in-laws’ house,” said Surinderpal.

He added that he regrets not being able to bring his daughter back home to safety. “My son-in-law told me that he would kill my daughter if I didn’t take her home. Had I brought her back home on time, she would have been alive today,” said the father.

In-laws yet to be arrested

Meanwhile, Mandeep’s husband, Balram Singh, father-in-law Chand Singh, mother-in-law Rajwant Kaur, sister-in-law Rajvinder Kaur, and brother-in-law Kulbir Singh are yet to be arrested. They have been booked under Section 304-B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code.

Investigating officer, Puran Singh of Sahnewal police station, said a hunt is on to nab them.