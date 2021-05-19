Fighting Covid: Haryana yet to improve health infrastructure in rural areas

To combat the spread of Covid-19 in villages, the Centre has directed all states to set up three-tier health infrastructure, including makeshift 30-bed Covid care centres (each equipped with at least two oxygen cylinders), primary health care centres (PHCs), community health centres (CHCs), and sub-district hospitals.

These directions are yet to be implemented across health centres in Haryana.

The state government has set up 46 isolation centres in villages of Rohtak, 35 in Rewari, 47 in Dadri and over 80 in Hisar but no villager got admitted at these isolation centres.

Many CHCs and PHCs are not admitting patients as they don’t have oxygen beds.

Sanjay Dangi, of Madina village in Rohtak, said over three dozen unreported deaths have been witnessed in the village since April 24 and the village community health centre has no oxygen bed facility.

“These deaths occurred due to lack of facilities at the government community health centre. People are reluctant to appear for testing as local CHC lacks basic facilities. Many villagers are running fever but are reluctant to shift to isolation centres set up by the state government as it has no doctor, nurse or medicines,” he added.

People from chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s native village, Nindana in Rohtak, have not visited isolation centres and are reluctant to appear for testing.

Balbir Sihag, acting president of Sisai municipal committee in Hisar, said the village CHC lacks basic facilities and has no oxygen bed.

“More than 40% sanctioned posts are lying vacant. People are reluctant to appear for testing due to shortage of beds in government hospitals,” he added.

Isolation centres have been set up by government in schools, community halls, marriage halls and panchayat buildings where beds, two oximetres and a medical kit are available.

Dr Joginder, senior medical officer at Madina CHC, said they have 10 beds and 15 gas cylinders.

“If any patient’s oxygen level drops to 84, we are referring them to civil hospitals. These cylinders we have are not enough to admit many patients. We have admitted four Covid patients so far. We don’t have oxygen beds and other CHCs are facing similar issues,” he added.

Jhajjar civil surgeon Dr Sanjay Dahiya said they have been focusing more on CHCs to improve rural heath facilities.

“We have provided oxygen facility at CHCs but oxygen beds are less than 25. If any patient’s saturation level decreases, we shift them to civil hospitals as we have more professional staff and facilities there. We are treating mild symptom patients at CHCs and working on improving facilities at CHCs and PHCs to fight against the virus,” he added. He said that they are providing medicines and equipment at isolation centres.