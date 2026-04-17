Final body recovered in Vrindavan boat accident, death toll climbs to 16

A week-long search for six missing devotees ended on Thursday with the recovery of the last body, identified as Pankaj Malhotra, one of the 38 devotees from Ludhiana who were aboard the boat that capsized on April 10 near Kesi ghat of Vrindavan. With this recovery, the death toll in the Vrindavan boat tragedy rose to 16, said police. Rescue operation underway in the boat capsize incident in the Yamuna in Vrindavan. (FILE PHOTO)

Superintendent of police (Rural) Suresh Chandra Rawat said on Thursday that the body of the last missing devotee, Pankaj Malhotra (40), was found near the Devraha Baba Ashram ghat on the Yamuna.

“The body was sent for post mortem. The family members arrived and later took it back to Ludhiana in Punjab. With this, the week-long search operation carried out by NDRF, SDRF, flood PAC team, and professional divers has concluded after all six missing devotees were traced,” said SP Rawat.

The SP added that with the recovery of this body on Thursday, the death toll in the Vrindavan boat tragedy rose to 16. The incident occurred last Friday, April 10, when 38 devotees were on a boat ride hired from Kesi Ghat in Vrindavan. The devotees were part of a 132-member group, mostly from Jagraon town in Ludhiana district of Punjab.

Of the 38 devotees, 10 were found dead while 22 were rescued. Among the rescued, 14 were unharmed, while eight were hospitalised in Vrindavan, some with breathing difficulties who required oxygen support before recovering.

Six devotees remained missing, prompting a search operation that began on Friday afternoon, initially supported by Army personnel from the Mathura Defence station.

A magistrate inquiry has been ordered by Mathura district magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh who had directed additional district magistrate (Finance and Revenue) Pankaj Kumar to conduct the probe.

Earlier, two people, the boat man Pappu (38) and contractor Narain Thekedar (52) were booked for culpable homicide (Section 105 BNS) at Mant police station of Mathura after being prima facie found negligent, and were subsequently arrested.

A case was registered against the boatman of the capsized boat and the contractor who was overseeing the removal of a pontoon bridge using a JCB. The boat reportedly collided with the bridge, leading to the accident.

The contractor had initiated the shifting of the unsecured pontoon bridge with the help of the machine. Despite warnings raised by devotees on board, both the contractor and the boatman allegedly ignored the alarms, resulting in the boat capsizing and causing the deaths of several devotees.