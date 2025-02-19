Four awarded life imprisonment for killing woman over a pigeon

: A fast track court in Muzzaffarnagar sentenced four individuals to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of a woman following dispute over pigeon keeping in Mirapur police station area two years ago. Along with the life term, the court has also imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on each of the convicts, a father-son duo and two brothers. Talking to HT, additional district government counsel (ADGC) Pradeep Sharma said, “Eight witness were testified during the trial (For representation only)

According to the case details, the incident took place on the evening of June 27, 2023, around 6pm, when an argument escalated over a pigeon. A pigeon belonging to Mannu alias Chhanga had flown onto the roof of a house where a girl named Anam caught it. When Anam and her relative, Farzana Tayyab, stepped out near a small mosque, they were confronted by Mannu, Pappu, Tayyab, and Sartaj. The four, armed with spades, began hurling abuses at them before launching a violent attack.

Farzana (38) was struck on the head multiple times with the spades, leaving her critically injured. Her cries for help alerted villagers, including Sudhir Kumar, who rushed to the scene and witnessed the attack. Despite receiving medical attention, Farzana succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

After the complaint was filed, the police registered the case and arrested the four accused. Following a detailed investigation, police filed a chargesheet in court under IPC section 302 (murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).

Talking to HT, additional district government counsel (ADGC) Pradeep Sharma said, “Eight witness were testified during the trial. Based on evidence available on record, the court of additional district judge (fast track court) Kamlapati convicted the four accused. Rejecting their plea for relaxation in punishment, the court sentenced all the four convicts to life imprisonment”.

The convicts are Mannu alias Chhanga (50), his son Tayyab (26) and two brothers Pappu alias Mehboob (50), and Sartaj (48). Pappu and Sartaj are cousins of Chhanga. “The convicts involved in folk sport Kabutar Baazi had a rivalry with the victim’s family. The crime stemmed from dispute over pigeon keeping,” ADGC said.