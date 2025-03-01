Four of family from Gujarat killed in car crash in Jhansi

In a horrific incident, four members of a family, including two women, who were returning from Prayagraj after attending the Mahakumbh mela, died in a road accident here in the wee hours of Friday while another woman got injured. Mangled remains of the vehicle after it met with an accident in Jhansi. (Sourced)

All the victims belong to Surat in Gujarat, and they had started their journey by road for Prayagraj on February 22.

After taking the holy dip in Prayagraj, all of them went to Ayodhya and started their return journey on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Jagdish Bhai, 50, his wife Kailash Ben, 48, his brother-in-law Vipin, 54, and his wife Bhawna, 51. Jagdish’s 20-year-old daughter Mili had a miraculous escape and is recovering from her injuries. She is said to be extremely traumatised after the accident.

The incident took place near Semri toll plaza in Chirgaon, 25 kilometres ahead of Jhansi between 3-4am. As per Bharat who was accompanying them in another car along with his family said that they all took dinner together after which they started driving while his car was few kilometres behind. Vipin was driving the car at the time of the incident.

SP rural Gopinath Soni said that the car was overspeeding and in a bid to overtake the truck in front, it crashed into it. After the accident the air bags opened but could not save the passengers. While three of them died on the spot, Bhawna was referred to Gwalior where she succumbed while Mili is still undergoing treatment in Jhansi medical college.

It took almost an hour to bring out the bodies from the completely mangled car. “We have sent the bodies for postmortem examination and efforts are on to catch the truck driver who has absconded along with the truck,” Soni said.

Meanwhile, family members of the deceased flew to Jhansi and were visibly shocked after the incident.

Jagdish worked in a diamond factory and they had decided to take the holy dip towards the end of Khumb. Jagdish has one younger son apart from daughter Mili while Vipin and Bhawna are survived by two sons.