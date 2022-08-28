Four police officers suspended over Koppal violence

Bengaluru: Four Karnataka police personnel have been suspended following a departmental enquiry into the communal clashes reported in Koppal district on August 8. According to a communication from the police department, a police inspector and three policemen have been suspended for showing negligence while handling the communal clashes.

At least two people were killed and six injured during the clashes between Valmiki and Muslim communities over an interfaith relationship. Section 144 of CrPC imposed in Hulihyder village of Koppal and two kilometres around it was in effect till August 20. Eight people were injured in the clashes and rushed to a hospital where two of them – Yankappa (60) and Pasha (22) – succumbed to injuries.

Police inspector Parasappa Bhajanthri, Assistant sub-inspector Manjunath, police constables Hanumantappa, and Sangappa Meti attached to Kanakagiri police station have been suspended.

An official in the know of the development said that a probe was conducted by Koppal superintendent of police Arunagshu Giri and deputy superintendent of police Rudresh Ujjanakoppa. “Based on the report the suspension orders were issued. The officials who were suspended didn’t respond to the initial clash between two people that resulted in the large riot according to the report,” said the officer.

According to police, the deceased Pasha had married a woman belonging to the Valmiki community recently due to which members of the community were angry and the situation was tense in the village. “We brought them (couple) back and handed them to their respective families after the woman’s family filed a missing complaint. The woman, however, returned to the man’s house, further adding to the tension,” the officer said.

On the day of the incident, Pasha went to a Valmiki lane to buy flowers where he was attacked by Yankappa. Later, Pasha succumbed to his injuries. After this, hundreds of youths from Pasha’s side attacked Yankappa’s house, which led to a riot. Yankappa, who was severely injured in the incident, died in the hospital.

A day later, 25 people were detained in connection with the violence and lodged cases against 58 persons in connection with violence. According to police, the detentions are being made on the evidence collected from several CCTV cameras and mobile phone footage. A case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder), 323 (assault), 324 (assault with weapons), 141 (unlawful assembly) and 146 (riot) among others of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).