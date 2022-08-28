Four police officers suspended over Koppal violence
An official in the know of the development said that a probe was conducted by Koppal superintendent of police Arunagshu Giri and deputy superintendent of police Rudresh Ujjanakoppa. “Based on the report the suspension orders were issued”
Bengaluru: Four Karnataka police personnel have been suspended following a departmental enquiry into the communal clashes reported in Koppal district on August 8. According to a communication from the police department, a police inspector and three policemen have been suspended for showing negligence while handling the communal clashes.
At least two people were killed and six injured during the clashes between Valmiki and Muslim communities over an interfaith relationship. Section 144 of CrPC imposed in Hulihyder village of Koppal and two kilometres around it was in effect till August 20. Eight people were injured in the clashes and rushed to a hospital where two of them – Yankappa (60) and Pasha (22) – succumbed to injuries.
Police inspector Parasappa Bhajanthri, Assistant sub-inspector Manjunath, police constables Hanumantappa, and Sangappa Meti attached to Kanakagiri police station have been suspended.
An official in the know of the development said that a probe was conducted by Koppal superintendent of police Arunagshu Giri and deputy superintendent of police Rudresh Ujjanakoppa. “Based on the report the suspension orders were issued. The officials who were suspended didn’t respond to the initial clash between two people that resulted in the large riot according to the report,” said the officer.
According to police, the deceased Pasha had married a woman belonging to the Valmiki community recently due to which members of the community were angry and the situation was tense in the village. “We brought them (couple) back and handed them to their respective families after the woman’s family filed a missing complaint. The woman, however, returned to the man’s house, further adding to the tension,” the officer said.
On the day of the incident, Pasha went to a Valmiki lane to buy flowers where he was attacked by Yankappa. Later, Pasha succumbed to his injuries. After this, hundreds of youths from Pasha’s side attacked Yankappa’s house, which led to a riot. Yankappa, who was severely injured in the incident, died in the hospital.
A day later, 25 people were detained in connection with the violence and lodged cases against 58 persons in connection with violence. According to police, the detentions are being made on the evidence collected from several CCTV cameras and mobile phone footage. A case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder), 323 (assault), 324 (assault with weapons), 141 (unlawful assembly) and 146 (riot) among others of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
-
Thousands evacuated ahead of Supertech twin towers demolition: 10 points
Thousands of residents have been evacuated from Noida's Emerald Court Society ahead of the much-anticipated demolition of the Supertech twin towers in the city near Delhi. Cops reached the spot on Sunday morning to make arrangements. Here are ten points on the Supertech twin towers demolition: 1. Final checks were carried out on Saturday. A resident of Emerald Court Society, Manu Soni, evacuated his home with his family of four on Sunday morning.
-
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
-
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
-
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
-
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics