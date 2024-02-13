GBC 4.0: Tourism specific MoUs worth 1,249 to be signed for Bundelkhand

LUCKNOW: Bundelkhand’s rich cultural heritage and glorious history have made the entire region a hotspot for tourists. This unique identity has helped it secure tourism specific MoUs worth ₹1,249 crore, which will be rolled out at the ground-breaking ceremony on February 19. Rani Laxmi Bai’s fort in Jhansi (Sourced)

All seven districts of the region - Jhansi, Banda, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Lalitpur, and Mahoba - boast their unique identity, culture, and history. There are approximately 34 forts and historical buildings in Bundelkhand. The tourism department has planned to renovate and beautify them on the lines of Rajasthan and operate them on a PPP mode.

Jhansi, considered the jewel of Bundelkhand and renowned for Rani Laxmi Bai’s fort, has secured more than half of the projects. MoUs worth ₹837 crore will be signed exclusively for the city.

In Chitrakoot, the city where Lord Ram spent 11 years of his exile, MoUs worth ₹118 crore will be implemented to develop tourist places. Similarly, in Mahoba, Jalaun, and Banda, MoUs of ₹89 crore, ₹86.73 crore, and ₹75 crore respectively will be initiated.

To popularise Bundelkhand among tourists, the Tourism department is organising a 16-day Bundelkhand Gaurav fest from January 23. The Mahotsav will commence from Jhansi fort and will end at Kalinjar fort in Banda on February 18, with events to be organised in all seven districts of the region.