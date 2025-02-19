Ggm:Workshops in govt schools aim to boost environmental responsibility among students

Gurugram: In an effort to promote environmental awareness among young minds, the district administration of Faridabad has launched a series of workshops in government schools to instill eco-friendly habits. The initiative, focused on climate change, waste management, and sustainability, aims to equip students with the knowledge and tools to adopt responsible practices in their daily lives. These interactive workshops aim to directly impact 1,200 students, encouraging them to adopt sustainable practices. (HT PHOTO)

The campaign began on February 14 from Government Senior Secondary Schools , where 250 students from classes 6 to 12 participated in an interactive session on civic responsibility and environmental conservation. Seema Gautam, school principal of Sector 7E Sihi, said that they are emphasising that early exposure to environmental issues would help shape responsible citizens.

Following its successful launch, the program expanded to Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 28, and Government Boys Senior Secondary School, NIT-5, reaching over 500 students. These workshops included live demonstrations, discussions on pollution control, and practical solutions for waste reduction.

These workshops aim to directly impact 1,200 students, encouraging them to adopt sustainable practices. Gaurav Kumar, Co-founder of the Green Pencil Foundation, stated, “Our goal is to instill sustainable habits in young minds. Through these workshops, we are not just educating them—we are providing real-world solutions to reduce waste and pollution.”

Vikram Yadav, deputy commissioner, Faridabad said that the initiative also incorporates menstrual hygiene awareness, distributing reusable cloth pads to schoolgirls, and supports afforestation efforts through the planting of native trees in school premises. “With upcoming sessions planned in Government Senior Secondary Schools in Sehatpur and Sector 21D, the program is expected to impact over 1,200 students, reinforcing the importance of sustainability and civic responsibility in shaping a greener Faridabad,” he said.

Sandy Khanda, founder of the Green Pencil Foundation, said, “Air pollution and improper waste management are pressing concerns today. Through our workshops, we are addressing these issues head-on—educating students on climate change, waste segregation, and civic responsibility.”