Ghaziabad: Police start process for issuance of licenses for sales of firecrackers

The Ghaziabad Police have identified nine designated spots across the district where retailers can sell firecrackers during Diwali after obtaining the necessary licenses, officials said on Friday.

The move follows the Supreme Court’s recent order permitting the sale and bursting of green crackers in Delhi-NCR between October 18 and 20.

Police said the licensing process has begun across Ghaziabad’s three police zones, with three locations earmarked in each. “Nine sites have been identified -- three in every zone -- and the process of issuing licenses has started. Once granted, sellers will only be allowed to set up stalls at these designated places. The DCPs of each zone will issue the licenses,” said Surendra Nath Tiwary, DCP (Rural Zone).

In the Trans-Hindon zone, the sites are behind Indirapuram police station, at Gol Park Ramlila Ground in Sahibabad, and at a vacant ground near Oxy Homes in Tila Morh. For the City Zone, the approved sites are Ramlila grounds at Kavi Nagar, Ghanta Ghar, and Vijay Nagar Sector 9. In the Rural Zone, sellers will be permitted at Nagar Palika Ground in Garhi Kataiya, the Loni Inter College Ground, and KN Modi College Ground in Modinagar.

“Apart from these nine locations, no other site will be permitted for sale. Enforcement teams have been instructed to act against violations and illegal sales,” Tiwary said.

To obtain a license, applicants must adhere to 27 conditions, including securing a fire department NOC, complying with the Supreme Court’s October 15 directions, restricting sales to green crackers, and limiting operations between 10am and 6pm. The licenses will remain valid until October 20.