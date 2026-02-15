Govt begins process to build dedicated airbase for drones in Meerut

India will establish its first dedicated runway and aviation base exclusively for drones and Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) in Meerut to modernise military infrastructure, according to documents seen by HT. The project, valued at ₹406 crore, is being spearheaded by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) under the ministry of defence. Visitors stand next to a prototype of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), India's most advanced stealth fighter jet, at an air show (File photo)

The project follows lessons from Operation Sindoor in 2025, which demonstrated the growing role of unmanned systems in combat. The office of the chief engineer, Project Shivalik, BRO, recently issued an e-tender for the facility.

Spanning over 900 acres on Quila Road, the facility will serve as a strategic hub for the Indian Army, primarily focused on High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) RPAs. These advanced drones provide real-time intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) over sensitive border regions.

According to the document accessed by HT, the centrepiece of the base will be a 2,110-metre-long and 45-metre-wide runway. It is engineered to accommodate RPAs and transport aircraft such as the C-295 and C-130. To ensure all-weather operability, the runway will feature ICAO CAT-II compliant lighting and navigational aids for low-visibility conditions.

Supporting infrastructure includes two hangars, each measuring 60 by 50 metres, for maintenance and rapid deployment. The base is projected to handle approximately 1,500 RPA operations annually, equating to roughly four drone sorties per day.

The initiative responds to the effectiveness of unmanned aerial systems during Operation Sindoor, the military campaign launched after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 civilians. During that operation, drones were used for precision targeting and surveillance.

On February 12, the BRO invited bids for project management consultancy services. The project timeline spans 85 months: seven months for pre-award planning, 18 months for construction, a 24-month defect liability period, and 36 months of maintenance oversight.

Once complete, the Meerut base will function as a strategic nerve centre for unmanned operations.

A senior Indian Army officer, asking not to be named, said the development reflects India’s push toward indigenisation and technological self-reliance. As global military doctrines evolve, the Meerut base positions India to maintain a vigilant “hawk eye” from the skies to ensure deterrence and readiness along its borders, the officer said.