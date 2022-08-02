Gujarat: LSD outbreak in over 20 districts as cattle death toll crosses 1,500
The cattle death toll due to lumpy skin disease (LSD) has reached 1,565 in Gujarat, the state government said on Monday.
The government said the disease has spread in 2,083 villages in 20 districts and about 55,950 animals have been infected by the disease that spreads in cattle through blood-feeding insects.
However, some have alleged that the death toll could be much higher.
According to leader of Gujarat Congress’ farmers’ wing, Pala Ambalia, “The death toll in Mundra and Mandvi taluka that are the worst hit, could be about 20,000 to 25,000. The situation is very grave. One can see heaps of dead bodies of cows and buffaloes piling up every day.”
He said the outbreak in Gujarat first came to light in the month of May when there were few deaths reported in Jamnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Kutch districts.
Also Read:Punjab: Teams formed to check ‘lumpy skin’ disease in animals
Ambalia said he had written to the district authorities in Devbhoomi Dwarka back then after which the situation became better.
Symptoms in infected animals include fever, discharge from the eyes and nose, salivation from the mouth, soft blister-like nodules all over the body, reduced milk production, and difficulty in eating, which lead to the animal’s death.
Ambalia claimed that the government was trying to downplay the casualty figures to hide their incompetence.
A senior state government official said the government was giving out the death figures based on the data provided by district authorities and there were no loopholes.
Naran Gadhvi, a resident of Mundra in Kutch who runs an organisation called Gau Gopal Samiti that carries out awareness programmes for cattle, said there were only 14 veterinary doctors among 969 villages in Kutch.
“In Pragpar, there are 1,200 deaths, in Bhujpur 800 cows and buffaloes have died, in Bidada there are about a thousand deaths due to LSD while in Talvana, 800 deaths were reported. These are some of the villages of Kutch and there are many more. As per our estimates, at least 30,000 cows have died in Kutch due to LSD,” said Gadhvi.
He said he had warned the authorities about the outbreak of LSD and the steps to be taken to prevent its spread.
“But they did not pay heed till now because of which the situation got worse,” Gadhvi said.
-
Gujarat: Kejriwal promises jobs to every unemployed youth if AAP comes to power
Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday assured that his party will provide employment to every youth in Gujarat. “Aam Aadmi Party will provide employment to every unemployed youth of Gujarat. The party will offer Rs 3,000 per month as unemployment allowance if voted to power. AAP's Gujarat government will provide 10 lakh government jobs to the youth of Gujarat,” said Kejriwal while addressing a gathering in Veraval town of Gir Somnath district.
-
Five bike thieves arrested in two separate cases; over 50 bikes seized
Two more cases of bike theft have come to light in Karnataka on Monday, with police arresting as many as five persons in two separate cases and seizing around 50 bikes from them. In the second case, four suspects were arrested in Belagavi, from whom police recovered 41 motorbikes. Police have arrested as many as seven in separate cases so far in connection with recurrent cases of bike theft.
-
SC to stay out of Karnataka HC order on relocation of elephants
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with the Karnataka High Court order which had found nothing wrong with the relocation of some elephants from Karnataka to trust in Gujarat. It had also directed that the trust shall, before receiving any further elephants, ensure that the same infrastructure, as the present, is available and sufficient for the new adoptee elephants.
-
Partly overcast weather, light rain, drizzle expected in Delhi today
Delhi is expected to have partly overcast weather with light rain or drizzle even as the air quality was in the satisfactory category on Tuesday morning. On Monday, the average 24-hour AQI was 71 in the satisfactory category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
-
Militant killed in Binner village was involved in civilian killings: J&K Police
The militant killed in Binner village on the outskirts of Baramulla was involved in civilian killings, J&K Police said on Monday. The militant was killed inside an abandoned building close to the forest area on Sunday morning after police and army launched a joint operation in the area. A police spokesperson said Irshad Ahmad Bhat of Wailoo Pattan father Fayaz Ahmad Bhat was an active militant of Hizbul Mujahideen, who was killed in 2015 at Devbug.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics