Punjab: Teams formed to check ‘lumpy skin’ disease in animals

Chandigarh

The Punjab animal husbandry department has formed district-level teams for preventing infectious disease “lumpy skin” in animals.

According to animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, the district-level teams will visit villages and provided the farmers with necessary measures to protect infected animals from the disease while adding that the North Regional Division Diagnostic Lab (NRDDL), Jalandhar, team has also been instructed to visit all the affected districts. The teams will start visiting the affected districts from July 28 onwards.

He said all officials and employees of the department have been entrusted upon the duty to help the animal keepers by all means. Therefore, livestock keepers should not panic and avoid any kind of rumours besides immediately contact nearest veterinary dispensary if they found any animal infected with lumpy skin.

This disease spreads more during rainy season due to mosquito bites. Hence, the animals surroundings should be kept clean and infected animals should be separated from others, he added.

Meanwhile, Dr Subhash Chander, director, animal husbandry, said cattle owners need not to panic. Referring to the symptoms of the disease, he said that animal infected with the disease gets high fever and skin gets blisters. If any farmer’s animal shows symptoms of such diseases, he should separate healthy animals from the affected ones, and immediately contact nearby veterinary dispensary.