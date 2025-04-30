Menu Explore
HC seeks replies from state, Centre on SP MP’s plea for security

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Apr 30, 2025 11:20 PM IST

Allahabad HC directed central and UP governments to file replies in MP Ramji Lal Suman's security petition after alleged Karni Sena attack; next hearing on May 28.

: The Allahabad high court on Wednesday directed the counsel for the central government as well as the counsel for the Uttar Pradesh government to file their respective detailed replies (counter-affidavits) within three weeks on a petition filed by Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman, seeking security in view of the alleged attack on him by Karni Sena people.

Damaged cars of Samajwadi Party leaders in a pile up at Khereshwar crossing in Aligarh. (HT File Photo)
Damaged cars of Samajwadi Party leaders in a pile up at Khereshwar crossing in Aligarh. (HT File Photo)

The court fixed May 28 for the next hearing in the case.

Ramji Lal Suman and his son Randhir Suman have moved the court.

In his petition, the MP also sought an impartial probe into the alleged attack by Karni Sena on his house at Agra and action against the those involved in this attack.

After hearing all sides, a division bench comprising Justice Rajiv Gupta and Justice Harvir Singh passed the above order and also directed to list this case on May 28 among the top 10 cases.

The controversy began when Ramji Lal Suman made a controversial statement in Parliament on March 21 about medieval ruler Rana Sanga.

