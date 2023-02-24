High court should not interfere with proceedings: Goa Speaker

The Goa speaker has told the Bombay high court at Goa that, as per precedents, the high court should refrain from issuing directions to dispose of a disqualification petition in a time-bound manner. Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly Ramesh Tawadkar (Twitter/@ramesh_tawadkar)

The matter relates to a petition by former Congress president Girish Chodankar who sought that the high court must direct the Speaker to dispose of the petitions pending before him in a time-bound manner.

“The Speaker has taken a stand that such a direction can never be issued to a Speaker because the Speaker is a constitutional authority and the courts will not take up a case before the Speaker does or passes any order,” argued advocate general Devidas Pangam, who represented the Speaker.

Also Read: Calcutta HC fines Presidency jail superintendent for helping coal scam accused

On behalf of Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar, advocate Pangam said that till then the court should restrain itself from interfering with the proceedings at the stage prior to the Speaker taking any decision.

The high court adjourned the matter to allow the eight MLAs who have been made respondents in the case to file their replies.

Central to the Congress argument is that the Speaker has violated the deadline of three months set by the Supreme Court in the Manipur case. Chodankar has pointed to a precedent, he said, was set by the Supreme Court, when they directed the Manipur Speaker to dispose of disqualification petitions with an outer limit of three months.

Constitutional Pundit Advocate Cleofato Almeida Coutinho said that the Speaker, who serves as a tribunal for deciding matters under the disqualification law, was subject to the orders of the courts.

Also Read: High court slaps ₹2 lakh fine on Haryana staff selection commission

“No doubt the Speaker is a constitutional authority, but for the purposes of the anti-defection law (tenth schedule of the constitution), the Speaker functions like a tribunal and is expected to function within the four corners of adjudication. If that is not done, the High Court or the Supreme Court can and has intervened like has been done in the case of Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur,” Adv Coutinho said.