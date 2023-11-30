close_game
House delegation to inspect 'violations' of liquor norms at Summit Building

House delegation to inspect ‘violations’ of liquor norms at Summit Building

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 30, 2023 10:09 PM IST

In another inquiry, Samajwadi Party member Swami Omvesh sought to know if the state government intended to make Aadhaar Card mandatory for purchasing liquor.

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party member Abhay Singh on Thursday urged Speaker Satish Mahana to send a delegation from the House to the Summit Building located in the Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow. The purpose is to verify whether liquor is being served in the restaurants to individuals under the age of 20.

Representational photo (HT Photo)

Singh said that all norms were being violated at that location, and the house delegation should visit to gather accurate information. He raised this concern during the question hour in the house.

In another inquiry, Samajwadi Party member Swami Omvesh sought to know if the state government intended to make Aadhaar Card mandatory for purchasing liquor. Responding to the questions, Minister of State for Excise (independent charge) Nitin Agarwal mentioned that there was a prevalence of the liquor mafia during the Samajwadi Party government’s tenure.

Agarwal clarified that, according to the law, Aadhaar Card is intended to be a special identity for availing services funded by the consolidated fund of India. Making Aadhar Card mandatory for purchasing liquor goes against the legal provisions. He further said that the state government does not propose to prohibit liquor sales in Uttar Pradesh.

According to him, such a ban would lead to smuggling and revenue loss for the state exchequer. He also highlighted that there have been no reported deaths from spurious liquor during the tenure of the Yogi 2.0 government.

