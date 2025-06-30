Jalandhar: Another suspect held with heroin, 3 pistols in 13kg drug bust case

The Jalandhar commissionerate police have arrested one more suspect in connection with the cross-border smuggling of 13 kilograms of heroin. The police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Arms Act against the accused. (HT photo for representation)

The arrested suspect, identified as Sukhjit Singh, alias Sukha, from Bishamberpura village in Amritsar district, was found in possession of 100 grams of heroin, three illegal .32-bore pistols, and six live cartridges.

Commissioner of police Dhanpreet Kaur Randhawa confirmed the arrest and said Sukhjit had a prior criminal record. His arrest followed an investigation into an interstate drug smuggling case in which two other suspects, Shivam Sodhi and Barinder Singh, were apprehended in May with 13kg of heroin, five illegal firearms and three luxury vehicles.

The police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Arms Act against Sukhjit. Officials revealed that both Sodhi and Barinder have long-standing involvement in the illegal drug trade. While Sodhi had been active in smuggling operations for the past six months, Barinder has extensive links within the drug smuggling network, which are currently under investigation.

“Both suspects have confessed to smuggling heroin from Pakistan via their international links,” said Randhawa. “During investigation, it emerged that the accused accumulated substantial wealth, including movable and immovable properties, funded by drug money.”

Police also disclosed that transactions linked to the accused’s family members have been traced to their bank accounts. In light of this, authorities have begun the process of acquiring the properties under Section 68F of the NDPS Act, which allows for the seizure or freezing of illegally acquired assets.