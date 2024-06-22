 Kashi scholar who conducted Ram Temple consecration passes away - Hindustan Times
Kashi scholar who conducted Ram Temple consecration passes away

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Jun 22, 2024 09:27 PM IST

Pt Laxmikant Dixit, chief priest of Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya, passed away. PM Modi and CM Yogi expressed grief over the loss of the eminent scholar.

Pt Laxmikant Dixit, 86, the chief priest who conducted the consecration ceremony of Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, passed away on Saturday morning in Varanasi. He is survived by two sons. He was unwell for quite some time.

Pt Laxmikant Dixit (HT File Photo)
Pt Laxmikant Dixit (HT File Photo)

Dixit was counted among the senior Vedic scholars of Kashi. He was well versed in astrology too.

His family has been living in Kashi for many generations, and he was the senior Acharya of Samveda Mahavidyalaya.

Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti general secretary Swami Jeetendranand Saraswati expressed grief over the death of Dixit. He called his death an irreparable loss to the scholarly tradition of Varanasi.

Expressing grief over the demise of Pt Dixit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X: I received the sad news of the demise of the country’s eminent scholar and Yajurveda teacher of Sangveda Vidyalaya, Lakshmikant Dixit ji. Dixit ji was a renowned man of the scholarly tradition of Kashi. I got his company on the inauguration day of Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Ram temple. His demise is an irreparable loss for society.”

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed grief over the demise of Dixit on Saturday.

CM Yogi wrote on his social media account ‘X’, “The passing of Kashi’s esteemed scholar and chief priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Prana Pratishtha, Vedamurti Acharya Shri Laxmikant Dixit ji to ‘Golok’ is an irreparable loss to the spiritual and literary world.”

The chief minister added: “He will always be remembered for his contributions to the Sanskrit language and Indian culture. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at his feet and to give strength to his disciples and followers to endure this grief. Om Shanti!”

News / Cities / Other Cities / Kashi scholar who conducted Ram Temple consecration passes away
