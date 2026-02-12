Magh Mela 2026 set to record highest-ever footfall in the fair’s history

The ongoing Magh Mela 2026 is on course to create history, drawing the highest-ever footfall recorded at the annual fair, which has been held for centuries on the banks of the Sangam. A view of the Sangam area after the conclusion of the Kalpavas during the Magh Mela, in Prayagraj on Wednesday. (ANI)

Before the start of the mela, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had estimated an influx of 12 to 15 crore pilgrims. However, the turnout has far exceeded expectations, crossing the 22 crore mark even before the sixth and final bathing of Mahashivratri, scheduled for February 15.

According to additional Mela officer Dayanand, more than 22 crore devotees have already taken the sacred dip, and the numbers continue to rise each day. He noted that after witnessing overwhelming crowds during last year’s Maha Kumbh and the months that followed, officials have decided to keep all facilities operational until the rush naturally declines. He added that this year’s footfall has already surpassed projections by 7 to 10 crore, and the final bathing on Mahashivratri is expected to push the numbers even higher.

Records show that pilgrim attendance at the Sangam has steadily increased since the successful organization of the 2019 Kumbh Mela under the Yogi Adityanath government, which itself saw nearly 24 crore visitors. The momentum continued in the following years, except in 2021 when pandemic restrictions limited attendance to around 50 to 60 lakh. The Magh Mela in 2020 saw over 4 crore devotees, followed by 4.30 crore in 2022, a massive jump to 9 crore in 2023, and 6 crore in 2024.

This year too, several bathing days have broken past records. The Mauni Amavasya snan drew an unprecedented 4.20 crore devotees, the highest ever recorded on that occasion in the mela’s history. Maghi Purnima also witnessed a historic turnout of 2.10 crore pilgrims taking the holy dip. To put this in perspective, past Maghi Purnima footfalls stood at 26 lakh in 2020, 7 lakh in 2021, 10.10 lakh in 2022, 37 lakh in 2023, 38.20 lakh in 2024, and 2.04 crore during the 2025 Maha Kumbh.

The trend continued on Basant Panchami in the 2026 mela, when 3.58 crore devotees visited the Sangam, making it another record-setting day. Previous Basant Panchami counts include 1.70 crore in 2019, 30 lakh in 2020, 15 lakh in both 2021 and 2022, 41.50 lakh in 2023, 43 lakh in 2024, and 2.04 crore during the 2025 Maha Kumbh.

With the final bathing still ahead and crowds showing no signs of slowing, Magh Mela 2026 is poised to go down as one of the largest annual religious gatherings ever witnessed in the Sangam city.