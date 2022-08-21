Man, brothers gang rape woman
A 25-year-old woman was allegedly gang raped by a man and his brothers
A 25-year-old woman was allegedly gang raped by a man and his brothers. The accused even shot videos of the crime and put it on WhatsApp. On the complaint of the woman, Sarai Akil police of Kaushambi district lodged an FIR against eight persons, including three women in the family of the accused, on Saturday.
In her complaint, the woman, a resident of Ghoorpur area of Prayagraj, claimed that resident of Sarai Akil area Baldutt Dwivedi lured promised to marry her and called her to a hotel in Prayagraj. The accused and his three brothers gang raped her there and made a video of the act after drugging her. The accused and their family threatened the woman with dire consequences when she made a complaint to them.
On Friday night, the woman approached circle officer Chayal and made a complaint in this connection.
CO Shyamkant said that on the woman’s complaint, an FIR has been registered against Dwivedi, his brothers, parents and two sisters. Further investigations were on in the case, he added.
Crowd mgmt a long pending problem at Bankey Bihari temple
Agra The death of two devotees on overcrowded Bankey Bihari Temple in Vrindavan has yet again exposed mismanagement, specially on occasions when devotees flood the venue. The incident that took place on intervening night of Friday and Saturday occurred when officials including the district magistrate, SSP and municipal commissioner were present on the temple premises keeping in view the expected crowd on Janmashtami celebrated with fervour after a gap of two years of pandemic.
Ganga in spate, people forced to shift to higher ground
People in the low-lying areas of Varanasi are being forced to migrate to safer places with the Ganga flowing just shy of the danger mark (1.962 meters). Namo Ghat, Assi Ghat are submerged and the famed Ganga Arti too has been moved to higher ground. The increased water level has hit those who solely depend upon the river to earn their livelihood.
Young urged to learn Atal’s political qualities on former PM’s death anniversary
Kanpur BJP MP Satyadev Pachauri has pledged support to the proposed Atal Bihari Vajpayee Research Center at the Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University in Kanpur. He said that the government would offer whatever assistance this research centre required. He said that Atal ji's life offers a wealth of lessons. Students will discover more about Atal ji's work ethics, ideals, values, and morals if they research his life and career. Pro vice-chancellor Prof Sudhir Kumar Awasthi also urged the need for a research centre in honour of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
WhatsApp terror threats send Mumbai police in overdrive; 1 detained
Mumbai: The police on Saturday tracked a barber from Virar, and detained him for questioning after several WhatsApp messages were received on the Mumbai Traffic Control Room number late on Friday night, warning of a 26/11 like terror strike in the city. Prime Facie, said the phone number from which the threats were issued, Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, had a Pakistan series sim card. The person also claimed to be from Pakistan.
Fraud uses BEST GM’s DP, texts employees to extort hefty amounts
Mumbai: The employees of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport were in for a surprise after they received a 'friendly text' from their general manager Lokesh Chandra. After a few exchanges, the employees would realise that it is an attempt by a fraud to extort hefty amounts. Upon learning what's transpired, Lokesh Chandra has registered a complaint at Colaba police station against an unknown person for impersonating and conning people.
