Manipur police warn anti-riot actions if protesters continue attacking cops

The Manipur Police have warned that it would take necessary anti-riot actions if protesters continue attacking security forces with lethal weapons, including firearms. Senior police officers inspecting bullet marks on a police vehicle allegedly fired by armed miscreants among protestors.

The caution was issued on Sunday in response to a protest at Kakwa, which escalated into violence on Saturday. The police noted that bulletproof vehicles belonging to the superintendents of police (SPs) of Imphal West and East were damaged by bullets, allegedly fired by protestors.

Tension escalated among protestors after a 34-year-old woman, who suffered asphyxiation from tear gas shells fired by the police during a protest in Imphal earlier in the week, suffered a miscarriage on Saturday.

Deputy inspector general of police, Range I, N. Herojit, told the media on Sunday that during efforts to control an irate mob in the Kakwa area, armed miscreants allegedly attacked police with firearms and tear gas shells around 11.30pm on Saturday. The miscreants even fired in burst mode at the bulletproof vehicle of the SP, Imphal East, he said.

“It is unfortunate that, unlike earlier protests, the police are now facing protestors retaliating with lethal weapons, including petrol bombs, sharp iron pieces launched from slingshots, and automatic firearms,” said Herojit.

Earlier, during the intervening night of September 6 and 7, the officer-in-charge of the Imphal East commando unit, along with another personnel, sustained bullet injuries, allegedly fired by protestors in Khabeisoi, Imphal East. This occurred while they were controlling a mob attempting to storm the 7th Manipur Rifles in an effort to loot firearms from the armoury.

Herojit emphasised that the Manipur Police used minimal force when controlling the mob, keeping public safety in mind. He urged the public to conduct protests in a democratic manner, without damaging public property.

“Police are not the enemy; they are also sons of the soil. Armed miscreants blending in with protestors and targeting the police intentionally must be stopped. Don’t force the police to take extreme action while controlling a mob,” Herojit stated.

He also appealed to individuals not to share live videos of protests, which could instigate further violence.

Since September 10, the Manipur Government has banned mobile data and internet services as a precautionary measure to control escalating violence in the Imphal area.

SP Imphal West, Ksh Shivakanta, reported that during the Kakwa protest on Saturday night, his bulletproof vehicle was struck by more than 15 bullets, allegedly fired by protestors. He also mentioned that a video circulating on social media showed tear gas shells being fired at police, reportedly from within the crowd of protestors. There were also reports of armed miscreants threatening residents to open their gates to provide hiding places if the police began stringent action against the protestors.

Shivakanta urged the public to avoid violent protests, especially during night time, and to refrain from engaging in such activities under the influence of intoxicants.

SP Imphal East, K Meghachandra, stated that the police have repeatedly faced situations where armed miscreants, using innocent protestors as human shields, attacked the police with lethal weapons.

He warned the miscreants to stop using innocent civilians as shields, as serious repercussions could result. He also stated that the public would be solely responsible if severe consequences arise from such protests.