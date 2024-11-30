Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Manipur: Tripartite talks on 7 new districts fail to yield outcome

ByThomas Ngangom
Nov 30, 2024 01:22 PM IST

The three sides agreed to hold the next round of tripartite talk in the last week of January, 2025, at the Senapati district headquarters

The tripartite talks among the Centre, Manipur government and the United Naga Council (UNC) held on Friday at Senapati district headquarters to resolve the demand seeking rollback of creation of seven new districts in the state has failed to yield any outcome.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh (ANI)(T_PRINT)
Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh (ANI)(T_PRINT)

The UNC, the apex body representing the Naga community in Manipur, has been opposing the creation of seven new districts by the Manipur government on December 8, 2016.

"The representatives of Government of Manipur expressed inability to present a concrete proposal in view of certain difficulties. However, the UNC expressed strong exceptions over the Govt. of Manipur's non-submission of concrete proposal and insisted that it be submitted in the next round of talk," a joint statement issued by the representatives of Centre, Manipur government and UNC stated.

The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere, and it was mutually agreed that further progress will be made to resolve the issue politically in a time bound manner keeping in view the previous commitments.

All sides agreed to hold the next round of tripartite talk in the last week of January, 2025, at the Senapati district headquarters.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On