Manipur: Tripartite talks on 7 new districts fail to yield outcome

The tripartite talks among the Centre, Manipur government and the United Naga Council (UNC) held on Friday at Senapati district headquarters to resolve the demand seeking rollback of creation of seven new districts in the state has failed to yield any outcome. Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh (ANI)(T_PRINT)

The UNC, the apex body representing the Naga community in Manipur, has been opposing the creation of seven new districts by the Manipur government on December 8, 2016.

"The representatives of Government of Manipur expressed inability to present a concrete proposal in view of certain difficulties. However, the UNC expressed strong exceptions over the Govt. of Manipur's non-submission of concrete proposal and insisted that it be submitted in the next round of talk," a joint statement issued by the representatives of Centre, Manipur government and UNC stated.

The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere, and it was mutually agreed that further progress will be made to resolve the issue politically in a time bound manner keeping in view the previous commitments.

All sides agreed to hold the next round of tripartite talk in the last week of January, 2025, at the Senapati district headquarters.