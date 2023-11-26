Med student found dead in hostel’s basement; probe on

Kanpur: A 25-year-old second-year medical student at Rama Medical University located in the suburbs of Kanpur, met a tragic end as he was discovered murdered in the basement of the old boys’ MBBS hostel on Sunday morning. The body of the victim, Sahil Saraswat, exhibited multiple injury marks on the head and neck. The body of the victim, Sahil Saraswat, exhibited multiple injury marks on the head and neck (HT Photo)

According to the analysis of CCTV footage, Sahil, originally from Mathura, was observed ‘partying’ until 1:45 am, with no indications of external individuals entering the hostel block during that time. The grim discovery of the blood-covered body was made around 10 am by university guard Jai Singh who ventured into the basement.

Police have taken eight students, including some girls for questioning and their mobile phones were being examined by the experts. Sahil was living in room number 127 with one Amit Gautam, a third-year student from Bihar.

Anand Prakash Tiwari, joint commissioner of police (law and order), said “The police are presently engaged in interviewing students residing in this specific hostel block. The CCTV footage indicates no instances of external entry into the hostel.”

Initial investigation revealed Sahil had celebrated his 25th birthday in a bar with 10-12 of his friends on November 24. After the pictures of this party made it to social media, his other classmates pressured him into throwing a party for them on November 25.

A party was organised in the hostel in which booze and non-vegetarian foods had adequately been arranged, said the cops adding that many students attended it. About 260 students live in this hostel.

The CCTV footage has given the police some crucial leads to solve this case, and suggest that Sahil was murdered between 2 am and 4 am. Police said Sahil’s father Brij Mohan, who is a teacher in a inter college in Mathura has been informed about the incident. The family comprising, the parents and two siblings have left for Kanpur.