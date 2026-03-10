MNNIT launches course on nano defence technologies

: The Innovation and Incubation Hub MNNIT Foundation (IIHMF) at Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) Allahabad on Monday started a five-day short-term course on “Nano-Engineered Materials and Devices for Defence Technologies (NEMDDT-I)”. Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Allahabad (File Photo)

The programme will be held from March 9 to March 13, 2026. It aims to promote research, innovation and knowledge sharing in nano-materials and their growing use in defence technology.

The course was inaugurated by Dr Kingshuk Mukhopadhyay, director of DRDO–DMSRDE, Kanpur, in the presence of prof RS Verma, director of MNNIT Allahabad, along with senior faculty members and researchers.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mukhopadhyay highlighted the importance of nanotechnology in the rapidly changing defence sector. He stressed the need for strong collaboration between industry and academic institutions to encourage innovation. He also urged scholars to submit research proposals in emerging defence areas such as advanced materials and aero-stealth technologies.

Dr Mukhopadhyay said that nearly 25% of DRDO’s budget is allocated for research and development through academic institutions, which offers major opportunities for collaborative research.

Prof Verma spoke about the growing importance of nano-materials in defence applications. He also referred to recent technological developments in Kanpur and reiterated MNNIT’s commitment to promoting innovation, research and entrepreneurship through its Innovation and Incubation Hub. He encouraged faculty members and students to take part in DRDO-supported research projects.

Dr Ram Kumar Mishra, CEO in-charge of IIHMF, spoke about ongoing initiatives such as the DST-supported i-TBI and the Startin UP programme. He said the programmes provide financial support of up to ₹10 lakh for promising start-ups. During the programme, Dr Kavita Agarwal from DRDO-DMSRDE delivered a keynote lecture on the characterisation of polymer nanocomposites.