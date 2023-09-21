NIT Silchar student death: Father threatens to file FIR against institute

The father of a third-year engineering student at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Assam’s Silchar who was allegedly found dead at his hostel room on September 15 has threatened to lodge a First Information Report (FIR) against the institute. Over 2,000 students of Silchar NIT have been on a hunger strike at the campus since September 17. (HT Photo)

The student who allegedly died by suicide, is a resident of Arunachal Pradesh’s Ziro.

His father, a businessman, on Wednesday told HT that he will lodge an FIR against the NIT on Thursday in Ziro.

“On September 16, I received the body of my son from Silchar Medical College and wanted to arrange the funeral peacefully, but I always wanted to know, why my son had to kill himself. Now I am going to find the reason and this FIR will be my first step,” he said.

Over 2,000 students of Silchar NIT have been on a hunger strike at the campus since September 17 demanding resignation of the dean academics.

The students have also written letters to President of India Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking their intervention.

“Dean Academics has been harassing students since the beginning of his tenure. The student died by suicide due to the constant pressure from the professor,” the students wrote.

“I want to ask the professor and the director of the institute if they are innocent, why they are absconding? If you didn’t do anything wrong, why don’t you come and participate in the investigation,” he said.

The father said that he is yet to receive the postmortem report of his son and he is planning to visit Silchar NIT this week again.

According to the NIT authorities, the boy had failed in seven subjects in the first semester.

“In the first two years, he failed in 14 papers, and we suggested him to clear these backlogs before going to fifth semester. There was no harassment as claimed by the students,” said the registrar of Silchar NIT, KL Baishnab.

The father revealed that he was aware of the backlogs, and he also asked his son to clear them first.

“I told him that he can take five or six years to complete the degree if required, there was no pressure from our side,” he said.

