Noida residents demand road repairs
NOIDA: Residents on Monday demanded that the Noida authority repair all roads and build drainage networks to address prevailing civic issues in sectors 74, 75, 76, 77 and 78, among other sectors.
The move comes after they realised that the authority resurfaces roads without handling drainage network issues. As a result, when it rains, the water collects on low lying spots of newly resurfaced roads, leading to water-logging.
“Water logging on low lying areas damages the roads slowly, but if the authority designs the drainage systems in a manner that the rain water does not stay onto the road, the damage can be stopped. We have demanded that road resurfacing be done keeping in mind gradient channelling water into nearby drains,” said Amit Gupta, a member of Progressive Community Foundation, a citizens’ group.
They have written to the authority demanding that any service provider to lay cables cuts the newly built roads, however, it is not repaired properly afterwards.
“There is no coordination among different departments of the authority when it comes to giving permission to service providers to cut the newly built roads and lay cables, that include internet, water pipeline, gas pipeline and telephone, among others. The authority’s area official builds the roads and then the water department gives permission to cut the road. But later it is not repaired. As a result it weakens the road so much so that commuters have to face issues,” said SK Jain, another member of this group.
Jain further added, “We advise that the road cutting or line laying permission be given only by a local officer, who knows when the road was built.”
The Noida authority’s chief general manager Rajeev Tyagi said that he will look into all of these issues.
“We will look into these issues raised by the residents and take appropriate action as per rules,” said Tyagi.
