Phaphamau ammonia leak case: ‘All cold storages to be inspected, non-compliant units to face closure’

Uttar Pradesh minister of state for horticulture, Dinesh Pratap Singh, visited Prayagraj on Tuesday to assess the situation and review safety measures, following the recent incident at the Adarsh Cold Storage in Chandapur area of Phaphamau on Monday. Uttar Pradesh minister of state for horticulture, Dinesh Pratap Singh (HH File Photo)

Expressing concern over the condition of the building during his inspection of the accident site, the minister directed officials to take strict action to prevent such incidents in the future.

At a review meeting held at the Circuit House, the minister emphasised the need for immediate and thorough inspections of all cold storage units operating in the district. He instructed that any facility found not complying with the prescribed safety standards should be shut down without delay.

The minister also ordered the formation of a three-member inquiry committee under the leadership of the joint director of the horticulture department to investigate the cause of the accident. The committee has been asked to submit its report within a week.

He assured that strict action would be taken against those found responsible once the report is received. He reiterated that ensuring the safety of citizens remains the top priority of the state government.

Reviewing ongoing relief and rescue operations, the minister directed authorities to ensure that injured people receive the best possible medical treatment.

Later, the minister visited injured victims at Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital and Tej Bahadur Sapru (Beli) Hospital, where he interacted with them individually and assured full support. He also instructed doctors to provide all necessary medical care.

During the meeting, the minister further directed that compensation for the potatoes damaged in the incident be recovered from the cold storage operator, ensuring that farmers do not suffer financial losses. The Chandapur cold storage facility has a capacity of approximately 145,000 packets, each weighing 50 kg, out of which around 130,000 packets were stored at the time of the incident.

The meeting was attended by Jongendra Kumar, police commissioner, Manish Kumar Verma, district magistrate, Ajay Pal Sharma, additional police commissioner, and other officials concerned.