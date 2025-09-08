Search
Mon, Sept 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Phaphamau Bridge repairs: UPSRTC hikes fares for 30 km detour starting today

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Updated on: Sept 08, 2025 07:01 pm IST

Phaphamau Bridge repairs halt all vehicles, rerouting UPSRTC buses via a longer route, increasing fares by ₹39 to ₹75. Traffic congestion expected.

All vehicular movement on the Phaphamau Bridge will come to a complete halt starting Tuesday, due to repair work commencing on it. Consequently, UPSRTC buses heading towards Lucknow, Ayodhya, and Rae Bareli will be rerouted via the Jhunsi bridge and Sahson route, officials confirm.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

This alternative route is approximately 30 kilometers longer, which will increase travel time and add to passengers’ expenses, they shared.

Roadways authorities have clarified that passengers will be charged an additional fare of 39 on nearly all routes as a result. The revised fare structure will come into effect from September 9.

The fare hike is even more significant on AC buses. For instance, Volvo fares have gone up by 75, while Janrath fares have increased by 46 to 52.

The Jhunsi bridge is already burdened with heavy traffic, and the diversion of all Phaphamau-bound vehicles to this route is expected to worsen congestion. According to UPSRTC’s regional manager, Prayagraj, SR Ravindra Kumar Singh, the fare hike is a direct result of the increased distance.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Phaphamau Bridge repairs: UPSRTC hikes fares for 30 km detour starting today
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On