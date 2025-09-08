Phaphamau Bridge repairs: UPSRTC hikes fares for 30 km detour starting today

All vehicular movement on the Phaphamau Bridge will come to a complete halt starting Tuesday, due to repair work commencing on it. Consequently, UPSRTC buses heading towards Lucknow, Ayodhya, and Rae Bareli will be rerouted via the Jhunsi bridge and Sahson route, officials confirm. For representation only (HT File Photo)

This alternative route is approximately 30 kilometers longer, which will increase travel time and add to passengers’ expenses, they shared.

Roadways authorities have clarified that passengers will be charged an additional fare of ₹39 on nearly all routes as a result. The revised fare structure will come into effect from September 9.

The fare hike is even more significant on AC buses. For instance, Volvo fares have gone up by ₹75, while Janrath fares have increased by ₹46 to ₹52.

The Jhunsi bridge is already burdened with heavy traffic, and the diversion of all Phaphamau-bound vehicles to this route is expected to worsen congestion. According to UPSRTC’s regional manager, Prayagraj, SR Ravindra Kumar Singh, the fare hike is a direct result of the increased distance.