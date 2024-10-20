Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Oct 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PM Modi inaugurates Maa Mahamaya Airport in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 20, 2024 06:33 PM IST

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the Maa Mahamaya Airport is a crucial step in integrating the tribal communities and remote areas into the mainstream of development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Maa Mahamaya Airport at Darima in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district on Sunday.

The Maa Mahamaya Airport.
The Maa Mahamaya Airport.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai, governor Ramen Deka, Union minister of civil aviation Ram Mohan Naidu, and several BJP leaders.

“This air service will usher in a new chapter for millions in Surguja and nearby districts such as Jashpur, Surajpur, Balrampur, Korea, and Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur. Residents will now have easier access to major cities across the country, offering a more cost-effective and time-saving travel option,” said a statement issued by the Chhattisgarh government.

The chief minister said, “The inauguration of Maa Mahamaya Airport marks a historic moment for the Surguja region. This initiative is not just about facilitating air travel; it is a crucial step in integrating our tribal communities and remote areas into the mainstream of development.”

The upgrade of the airstrip at Maa Mahamaya Airport in Ambikapur was carried out under the Government of India’s Regional Connectivity Scheme.

The airport spans 365 acres and was constructed at a cost of 80 crore. It is classified as a 3C VFR category airport, capable of accommodating 72-seater aircraft. The terminal building has been expanded to cater to an estimated capacity of 500,000 passengers annually.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On