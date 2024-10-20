PM Modi inaugurates Maa Mahamaya Airport in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Maa Mahamaya Airport at Darima in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district on Sunday. The Maa Mahamaya Airport.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai, governor Ramen Deka, Union minister of civil aviation Ram Mohan Naidu, and several BJP leaders.

“This air service will usher in a new chapter for millions in Surguja and nearby districts such as Jashpur, Surajpur, Balrampur, Korea, and Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur. Residents will now have easier access to major cities across the country, offering a more cost-effective and time-saving travel option,” said a statement issued by the Chhattisgarh government.

The chief minister said, “The inauguration of Maa Mahamaya Airport marks a historic moment for the Surguja region. This initiative is not just about facilitating air travel; it is a crucial step in integrating our tribal communities and remote areas into the mainstream of development.”

The upgrade of the airstrip at Maa Mahamaya Airport in Ambikapur was carried out under the Government of India’s Regional Connectivity Scheme.

The airport spans 365 acres and was constructed at a cost of ₹80 crore. It is classified as a 3C VFR category airport, capable of accommodating 72-seater aircraft. The terminal building has been expanded to cater to an estimated capacity of 500,000 passengers annually.