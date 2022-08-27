Prayagraj: 25-year-old trader shot dead in Naini
Late in the night, he was on Mirzapur road when some unidentified miscreants opened fire on him at close range at around 11pm. He received bullet injury in his head and collapsed on the spot.
A 25-year-old trader was shot dead by unidentified assailants near GE company on Mirzapur road under Naini police station area late Thursday night. The body has been sent for autopsy and further investigations will be carried out after receiving complaint in this connection, police said.
According to reports, a resident of Old Sabzi Mandi area, Golkai Jaiswal’s son Amit Jaiswal used to run spice shop in his locality.
Late in the night, he was near GE company on Mirzapur road when some unidentified miscreants opened fire on him at close range at around 11pm. He received bullet injury in his head and collapsed on the spot. Locals rushed to his rescue after hearing the gunshot but the assailants had fled the spot by then.
Amit was taken to a nearby hospital from where doctors referred him to SRN hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Naini police also reached the spot on receiving information.
Amit’s kin have denied his enmity with anyone. The father of the deceased is a cancer patient and is in Delhi for his treatment.
SP (trans-Yamuna) Saurabh Dixit said Amit sustained deep injury in his head and was declared dead at the hospital. His bike was also found partially damaged at the spot. Some locals claimed that Amit was shot at but exact circumstances of his death could only be ascertained after the postmortem examination.
“FIR will be lodged on the basis of complaint received from Amit’s kin. Two police teams have been deputed for investigation and the team members are questioning Amit’s kin and scanning all possible angles in the case,” he added.
-
'Millet Challenge' & ₹1 crore prize money: What Sithaman said in Karnataka
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced Rs. 25 crores of funding for University of Agricultural Sciences in Raichur of Karnataka under the NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development). The minister attended the Millet conclave 2022 on Saturday which was held at the agricultural university. She also visited the millet stalls, which were showcased at the event. The minister has also declared a 'Millet Challenge' to all young minds in the country.
-
Man steals baby from mother sleeping on railway station in UP's Mathura. Video
A manhunt has been initiated by the Uttar Pradesh Police after a seven-month-old baby was kidnapped from a woman sleeping on the platform at the Mathura railway station. The crime was caught on CCTV and the footage of the incident has gone viral on social media. Four teams of Government Railway Police have been deployed to nab the unidentified man, a photo of whom was circulated by the police.
-
Thoughts that count: Heartening scenes before Supertech twin tower demolition
Heartening scenes were witnessed near Noida's Emerald Court Society on Sunday morning hours before the country witnesses the controlled explosion of the tallest towers to be demolished so far. Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) towers would be razed to the ground at 2:30 pm. In the last three days, thousands of citizens have been evacuated from the Society. For the evacuated residents, Nearby society Silvercity AOA placed banners, welcoming them for breakfast.
-
Thousands evacuated ahead of Supertech twin towers demolition: 10 points
Thousands of residents have been evacuated from Noida's Emerald Court Society ahead of the much-anticipated demolition of the Supertech twin towers in the city near Delhi. Cops reached the spot on Sunday morning to make arrangements. Here are ten points on the Supertech twin towers demolition: 1. Final checks were carried out on Saturday. A resident of Emerald Court Society, Manu Soni, evacuated his home with his family of four on Sunday morning.
-
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics