Prayagraj: SI suspended for harassing woman at massage parlour, sent to jail
On Wednesday night, the SI reached a massage parlour in the Civil Lines area where he allegedly caught hold of the hand of a woman staff member working there following which an FIR was registered against him.
A sub-inspector who allegedly misbehaved with a woman at a massage parlour in Civil Lines area here was sent to jail on Friday. An FIR was lodged against the sub-inspector on the complaint of the woman and he was suspended by the SSP on Thursday.
Reportedly, sub-inspector Kalim Ullah was posted at IGRS cell and was living at his quarter in police lines. On Wednesday night, he reached a massage parlour in the Civil Lines area where he allegedly caught hold of the hand of a woman staff member working there.
The other employees at the parlour caught the sub-inspector and informed the Civil Lines police. Later, the sub-inspector also misbehaved with the Civil Lines police outpost in-charge SI Rakesh Sharma.
Kalim Ullah was then taken to Civil Lines police station where an FIR was lodged against him for harassment and other sections on the complaint of the woman working at the parlour, police said.
SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey took serious note of the incident and suspended the sub-inspector on Thursday.
SHO of Civil Lines police station Virendra Singh said the sub-inspector was arrested and sent to jail.
-
'Millet Challenge' & ₹1 crore prize money: What Sithaman said in Karnataka
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced Rs. 25 crores of funding for University of Agricultural Sciences in Raichur of Karnataka under the NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development). The minister attended the Millet conclave 2022 on Saturday which was held at the agricultural university. She also visited the millet stalls, which were showcased at the event. The minister has also declared a 'Millet Challenge' to all young minds in the country.
-
Man steals baby from mother sleeping on railway station in UP's Mathura. Video
A manhunt has been initiated by the Uttar Pradesh Police after a seven-month-old baby was kidnapped from a woman sleeping on the platform at the Mathura railway station. The crime was caught on CCTV and the footage of the incident has gone viral on social media. Four teams of Government Railway Police have been deployed to nab the unidentified man, a photo of whom was circulated by the police.
-
Thoughts that count: Heartening scenes before Supertech twin tower demolition
Heartening scenes were witnessed near Noida's Emerald Court Society on Sunday morning hours before the country witnesses the controlled explosion of the tallest towers to be demolished so far. Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) towers would be razed to the ground at 2:30 pm. In the last three days, thousands of citizens have been evacuated from the Society. For the evacuated residents, Nearby society Silvercity AOA placed banners, welcoming them for breakfast.
-
Thousands evacuated ahead of Supertech twin towers demolition: 10 points
Thousands of residents have been evacuated from Noida's Emerald Court Society ahead of the much-anticipated demolition of the Supertech twin towers in the city near Delhi. Cops reached the spot on Sunday morning to make arrangements. Here are ten points on the Supertech twin towers demolition: 1. Final checks were carried out on Saturday. A resident of Emerald Court Society, Manu Soni, evacuated his home with his family of four on Sunday morning.
-
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics