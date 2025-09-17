Search
Wed, Sept 17, 2025
New Delhi

Rahi tourist bungalow in Pratapgarh to get modern makeover

ByK Sandeep Kumar, Prayagraj
Published on: Sept 17, 2025 08:02 am IST

The Bhupiamau bungalow will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs3 crore on a 3,300-square-metre plot under the public-private partnership (PPP) model

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department has launched a major initiative to redevelop Rahi tourist bungalows in 11 districts, including Bhupiamau in Pratapgarh.

The existing tourist bungalow in Bhupiamau in Pratapgarh (HT)
The Bhupiamau bungalow will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs3 crore on a 3,300-square-metre plot under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, following the design, build, finance, operate, and transfer (DBFOT) framework. Private investors will finance, construct, and manage the property for 30 years before handing it back to the state, officials said.

“Pratapgarh is poised to establish a new identity in tourism. Large-scale development of destinations is underway to accommodate rising footfall. The redevelopment of the Rahi tourist bungalow at Bhupiamau will ensure improved facilities for visitors,” said Shiv Sahay Awasthi, district magistrate, Pratapgarh.

Located on the Prayagraj–Faizabad Road, about 900 metres from the Bhupiamau intersection, the site currently houses two rooms on a 269-square-metre section. The remainder will be used for a modern, multi-storey facility.

A request for qualification (RFQ) has been issued to attract private participation. Strategically placed just 8 kilometres from Pratapgarh waterfall, the site is also close to Bela Bhawani temple, Ghumeshwarnath Dham, Kot Buddhist monastery, and the Sai river—making it an ideal place for both religious and nature tourism, officials said.

The deadline for bid submissions is October 25, 2025. The new bungalow will feature modern amenities while reflecting the cultural richness of Uttar Pradesh through its design and architecture.

Ten other Rahi tourist bungalows will also be redeveloped under the DBFOT model in Kandhla (Shamli), Narora (Bulandshahr), Patna Pakshi Vihar (Etah), Bateshwar (Agra), Devkali (Auraiya), Gokulgaon (Mathura), Kachhla (Badaun), Hargaon (Sitapur), Soron (Kasganj) and Sandijheel (Hardoi).

