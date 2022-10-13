Residents rename Agra areas as Narakpuri, Nalasarovar colony

Fed up with the persisting civic problems in their areas, the residents of Taj city have started renaming their localities and colonies highlighting the problems of their areas.

The Avadhpuri colony was renamed as “Narakpuri” (hell city), Panchsheel Colony was named as “Durgandhsheel colony (stinking colony), Mansarovar colony was renamed “Nalasarovar colony” (drain colony). The names caught attention of one and all, causing embarrassment to Agra Development Authority.

The Agra Development Authorities removed the name boards in the colonies of Doretha, Avadhpuri, Albatia road which had come up with new names on Monday.

However, few other localities have put up the boards with new names on Wednesday in Kalwari area.

The authorities from ADA instead of addressing the issue were removing these names boards at these colonies, said a local.

He said, the movement seems to be non-stoppable and on Wednesday, few other localities in Kalwari area followed suit and renamed the areas. Vivek Vihar became Dengue Vihar, Pulak Puram was named Gandagi Puram for filth spread all over. Sikandarpuram became ‘Pareshan (harassed) Nagar, he said.

However, teams of the Agra Development Authority reached Kalwari area on Thursday and addressed the issues of water logging and undertook fogging in the area.

The Agra Development Authority official said that there were procedural glitches as there was provision for development charges for having such development work. The Nagar Nigam authorities said that these colonies were not within limits of Agra Nagar Nigam and were yet to be handed over to municipal body.

“These colonies are not within limits of Agra Nagar Nigam and are yet to be handed over by Agra Development Authority. However, as mayor of Agra, I agree that localities inhabited by residents should have basic civic amenities and those purchasing property should verify maps of colonies approved by ADA” said Naveen Jain, mayor Agra.