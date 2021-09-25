Home / Cities / Others / Rural police book doctor, nurse for dumping amputated leg in public garbage bin
HT Image
HT Image
others

Rural police book doctor, nurse for dumping amputated leg in public garbage bin

PUNE A doctor and a nurse in Junnar have been booked for dumping an amputated leg in a public garbage bin
READ FULL STORY
By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 12:46 AM IST

PUNE A doctor and a nurse in Junnar have been booked for dumping an amputated leg in a public garbage bin. According to the police, the accused, identified as Dr Ajay Mate, had conducted a leg surgery wherein the rotten portion of the leg from knee down was amputated. He asked nurse Sunita Jadhav to dispose of the same. Following the doctors request, the nurse dumped the leg at the public garbage bin which was later found by some alert citizens who informed the police.

Police inspector Vikas Jadhav, the investigating officer, said that it was a case of negligence and unscientific disposal of a human leg which should have been done as per the medical protocol. “Since there was a violation, we have lodged a case and investigation is on in the case. The incident took place on September 22 ,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.