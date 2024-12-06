Sambhal: More CCTV cameras to be installed to boost security

Hundreds of CCTV cameras will be installed in the alleys of Sambhal under the Safe City Scheme to make it a safer city and to keep watch on anti-social elements and activities. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

A budget of approximately ₹1.5 crore has been approved for the installation of these cameras.

“ We have approved a budget for CCTV cameras and will install them at every strategic location of the city,” said district magistrate, Rajendra Pensiya. He said that the number of cameras will be decided after a discussion with experts.

He said that approximately 200 cameras are already installed at different locations “but I felt that cameras needed to be placed even inside narrow lanes in order to use them more efficiently.”

He admitted that the violence that erupted on November 24, “gave rise to the need of installing more CCTV cameras and we have been working on it.”

He further said that the city will be developed as per the provisions of “Safe city” scheme and “Operation Trinetra” will also be implemented in which public address systems will be installed with voice recorders in the Gram Panchayats, especially under Sambhal Tehsil, in order to make it a safer city.

He also directed officials concerned to install public address systems at main intersections etc. and CCTV cameras will be equipped with voice recorders, and controlled by the Tehsil and additional superintendent of police office.

Meanwhile, the administration has identified more than 400 miscreants through videos and CCTV camera footage, who were reportedly involved in the violence of November 24 which claimed the lives of four persons and 29 cops sustained injuries.

Superintendent of police K K Bishnoi also directed the police station heads to organise a meeting of the peace committee in each mohalla and ward.

The DM appealed to people not to give ear to rumours and not to share or post any misleading information on social media. “Cops are keeping a close watch on social media posts and stern action will be initiated against those posting misleading information”, said DM.

He directed the executive officer of Nagar Palika Sambhal to constitute at least one peace committee in every ward, in which people from both communities including youth and elders should be included and Mohalla-wise peace committees should be organised by next week.

Photos of miscreants in a day or two

Meanwhile, the DM said that posters of rioters are being prepared and they will be displayed at different places in a day or two.

“Thirty four of the 83 individuals involved in the violence have been identified and their photographs will be excluded from the posters,” said Pensiya, adding that over 400 photos of suspected rioters have been collected through CCTV footage, videos, and photographs. These images have been circulated on social media to aid in identification and verification.

SP, Sambhal, K K Bishnoi, said that property worth ₹1 crore was damaged during violence on November 24 which includes a burnt transformer, broken cameras and vehicles set on fire. “The costs of vandalism will be recovered from those who will be chargesheeted in the case”.