Sangam nose to get Juhu Chowpatty like facelift
If all goes according to plan, visitors will be able to enjoy yummy and famous preparations of Prayagraj like ‘Raja Ram ki Loknath wali lassi’ to ‘Hari ke samose’ right on the sandy banks of the Sangam nose by this month end.
CEO of Prayagraj Mela Authority Arvind Kumar Chauhan, who is also the vice chairman of Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA), has initiated efforts to develop a unique food court near Sangam nose that would offer preparations of many of the famous traditional eateries and restaurants for the tourists and pilgrims to savour during their visits all the year around. The aim is to develop the site on the lines of the famous Juhu Chowpatty of Mumbai offering the perfect place for an outing.
For this, Chauhan has held meetings with the renowned hotel-restaurant operators of the city with the latest one taking place on Thursday.
In the meetings held at the PDA office, the hotel-restaurant operators have been asked to set up stalls in the proposed food court in the Sangam area. The hotel-restaurant operators have also liked this scheme. If everything goes according to plan, the city’s iconic cuisine stalls would all come together on the banks of the Sangam by this month end, said Chauhan.
“We have observed that with the sunset, Sangam nose starts looking deserted whereas there is so much potential in developing this part of Sangam into a spot which can be enjoyed both by locals and tourists, just like people thronging the Juhu beach of Mumbai,” he said.
We have decided to take several steps including improvement in security and making lighting arrangements besides providing proper access to visitors and also developing a night market for which local manufacturers of special dishes have been invited, said Chauhan.
“I have also met the local shopkeepers today and everyone has expressed their desire to be a part of this imitative which shows all prospects of enhancing their businesses,” added Chauhan.
The official further said that the administration would install more CCTV cameras in the Sangam area and the entire area would be well lit. “The idea is to use the potential of the vast sandy banks of Sangam and both river Ganga and Yamuna, barring the duration when the area gets flooded,” he said.
The purpose of setting up a food court at Sangam nose is to promote tourism in the city. The food court on the Sangam bank will also attract the residents of the city as they would enjoy the sandy banks of the river after sunset and get to relish the best of dishes while also enjoying camel and horse rides.
The security on the Sangam area would be strengthened so that locals and tourists can stay back late in the night and enjoy the night view of the river bank, the official said.
PHOTO CAPTION: A view of the Sangam in Prayagraj (HT)
-
