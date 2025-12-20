Sonbhadra police team arrests cyber criminal from Jaipur for blackmailing woman

A cyber criminal was arrested from Rajasthan’s Jaipur for blackmailing a woman by generating her objectionable images through AI. A Sonbhadra police team led by inspector DK Chaudhary arrested him. (Pic for representation)

A police officer said that a complaint was received that a man who befriended a woman through a social media platform, allegedly created a fake/objectionable photos using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to blackmail her, stole all the jewellery kept for her wedding, and continuously threatened her while demanding more jewellery and money.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station, Sonbhadra district, under sections 318(4), 308(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66 D of the IT Act, said the officer.

Superintendent of police Sonbhadra, Abhishek Verma said that a special police team was formed under the leadership of inspector DK Chaudhary of the Cyber Crime Police Station, Sonbhadra, to arrest the accused. Based on technical evidence, the team proceeded to Rajasthan and arrested the accused Washim Khan from Jaipur.

Washim Khan is a resident of Sanganer. The mobile phone used in the crime, along with other mobile phones, were recovered from the arrested accused. The investigation revealed that the accused was continuously harassing and blackmailing the victim using fake photos created through AI. Further legal proceedings are underway in the case.