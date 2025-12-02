Suspected militant killed in gunfight with security forces in Assam: Police

A suspected militant was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Assam’s Dima Hasao district late on Monday night, officials said. Police, however, are yet to issue an official statement identifying the group involved. (Representative file photo)

A senior police official said the encounter occurred around 11pm in the remote Jinam Valley area, after personnel of the Assam Police Commando Battalion were fired upon by an armed group.

Following the exchange of fire, police found an injured man and took him to a nearby government hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The deceased is believed to be a member of the Assam-based Hills People’s Convention Democratic (HPCD), also known as the Hmar People’s Convention (Democracy). Police, however, are yet to issue an official statement identifying the group involved.

According to officials, an HPCD group had intercepted a vehicle at Chilai village in Jinam Valley, threatened the driver and fired two rounds into the air.

Hearing the gunshots, a team from a nearby commando camp rushed towards the location. As the team approached, the suspected militants allegedly opened fire, prompting retaliatory action by the security forces.

During the gunfight, one suspected militant, identified as Modi Mar, alias Memo, a resident of Borowarkap village in Jinam Valley, was killed, officials confirmed.

The body has been sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Although Jinam Valley falls within Dima Hasao district, the area is accessible only through the Harinagar route in neighbouring Cachar district, close to the Manipur border, making it one of the most remote pockets in the region.

Police said the Jinam Valley area, once known for the presence of several insurgent groups, has largely seen a decline in militant activity after multiple organisations surrendered following talks with the state government. However, some splinter factions remain active.