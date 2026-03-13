Three workers killed after inhaling toxic gas in Rajasthan textile factory tank

Three workers were killed on Friday afternoon after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a sludge tank at a private textile factory in the third phase of the RIICO (Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation Limited) industrial area in Rajasthan’s Balotra, police said. Three workers died after collapsing inside a sludge tank filled with toxic gas at a textile mill in Balotra (Sourced)

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred around 12.30 pm at Lalji Wala Mills while workers were cleaning a sludge tank used for industrial waste. Three workers entered the tank, where toxic gas reportedly accumulated, causing them to fall unconscious.

Police have identified the deceased as Gumana Ram (30), Shravan Lal (25), and Vishambhar Das (54).

Fellow workers, who noticed that the three men had collapsed inside the tank, informed the factory management and attempted to rescue them. “The unconscious workers were pulled out of the tank and taken by ambulance to the Government Nahata District Hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival,” a police officer said.

Following the incident, family members and locals gathered outside the hospital mortuary and staged a protest. The protesters blocked the road outside the mortuary, demanding accountability and action against those responsible for the accident.

Local administrative officials, including Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ashok Kumar and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), reached the hospital and the factory premises to take stock of the situation. Police and administrative teams also conducted a preliminary inspection of the factory.

SDM Kumar said that an inspection of the site was carried out and the bodies of the deceased were shifted to the mortuary for postmortem examination. Preliminary findings suggest that the workers died from inhaling toxic gas inside the sludge tank.

The SDM added that the workers were allegedly sent inside the tank without proper safety equipment, raising serious concerns about safety standards at the factory. Authorities have begun questioning the factory management regarding the circumstances that led to the incident.