Tripura: 50-year-old CPI(M) supporter killed in post-poll violence

A 50-year-old Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) supporter was killed while returning home in Tripura’s Khowai as post-poll violence continued in the state.

CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury said the police denied them permission to being Dilip Sukla Das’s body to their office and blamed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for his murder.

Das’s son, Biswajit, said a group of BJP supporters killed his father. “They beat my father badly. We took him to the local hospital and then to a hospital in Agartala. He died today [Sunday],” he said.

Police said they have arrested one Krishna Kamal Das, 48, for his alleged involvement in the murder. “ Prima facie, it is a case of personal enmity. Raids are continuing to arrest other accused persons,” the Tripura Police said in a statement.

Chaudhury questioned the police’s claim that Das was killed due to personal enmity. He added Das’s son wanted to take his father’s body to CPI(M) party office before the final rites. “But the police did not give permission for that. Why such things are happening?”

At least 21 people have been arrested in 16 cases of violence across Tripura since February 16 when the state went to the polls. The counting of votes is scheduled for March 2.

The BJP has blamed CPI(M) and Congress for the violence. “The CPI(M) was in power for 25 years due to violence. Now, Congress-backed goons have joined them. They sense defeat in the polls and that is why they are trying to instigate violence. We are confident of forming the government for a second time with an absolute majority,” said BJP leader Rajib Bhattacharya.