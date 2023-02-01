Home / Cities / Others / Union govt panel offers autonomous council for Nagaland’s eastern districts

Union govt panel offers autonomous council for Nagaland’s eastern districts

others
Updated on Feb 01, 2023 10:21 AM IST

Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO), which represents seven Naga tribes, has been demanding a separate Frontier Nagaland state since 2010

ENPO arrived at an agreement over regional autonomy during two-day talks with the Union home ministry’s panel in Guwahati. (HT PHOTO)
ENPO arrived at an agreement over regional autonomy during two-day talks with the Union home ministry’s panel in Guwahati. (HT PHOTO)
ByAlice Yhoshü

A committee of the Union government has offered an autonomous council for six eastern districts of poll-bound Nagaland after two-day talks with Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO), a local daily has reported.

ENPO, which represents seven Naga tribes of the districts of Mon, Tuensang, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak, and Shamator, has been demanding a separate Frontier Nagaland state since 2010 over alleged discrimination.

It is now expected to review its stand on boycotting the February 27 assembly polls. The six districts have 20 assembly seats. The deadline for filing nominations for the polls ends on February 7.

People aware of the matter said the ENPO arrived at an agreement over regional autonomy during the two-day talks with the Union home ministry’s committee that concluded on Tuesday in Assam’s Guwahati. The ministry’s advisor (northeast) AK Mishra heads the panel.

“The Centre’s offer is for an autonomous council with [a] possible legislature and the new proposed body could be called the ‘Frontier Nagaland Autonomous Council’,” the local Nagaland Page daily reported.

The demand for Frontier Nagaland state gained momentum last year. ENPO threatened to boycott elections if the Union government failed to address it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out