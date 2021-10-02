Unprecedented, unethical: BJP on presence of Punjab CM’s son at meeting with DGP

Chandigarh Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ashwani Sharma said on Saturday that it was unprecedented and unethical that chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s son attended a high-level meeting with the Director General of Police (DGP), earlier this week.

“The CM is well aware of governance rules as he is a former Punjab cabinet minister and a three-time MLA. Credibility and dignity of governance and your position should always be maintained, as also respecting Constitutional norms. It is unfortunate that senior bureaucrats, also well aware of rules and norms, allowed this error to happen,” a press note from Sharma said.

Pictures of Channi’s younger son, Rhythmjeet Singh, attending a security review meeting on Wednesday had gone viral on social media. Notably, the information and public relations department of the Punjab government had, itself, released these pictures.