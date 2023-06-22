U.P. Board compartment/improvement exam on July 15

The officials of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (U.P. Board) will conduct compartment/improvement examinations, for the students who had appeared in high school and intermediate examinations-2023, on July 15, informed U.P. Board officials here on Thursday. UP Board headquarters in Prayagraj (HT FILE PHOTO)

The high school improvement or compartment exam will be held from 8am to 11.15am and in the second shift, the exams for intermediate students will be held from 2pm to 5.15pm, informed officials.

The secretary of the U.P. Board, Dibyakant Shukla said that the exams for both classes will be held at all the district headquarters, at the examination centres determined by the district inspectors of schools (DIoSs) concerned. The DIoSs will ensure all requisite arrangements at the examination centres, he added.

It is worth mentioning that a total of 44,669 students are registered to appear in the compartment/improvement examinations including 18,400 students in the improvement exam of high school and 26,296 students in the intermediate compartment exam.

The applications for the compartment/improvement examinations were accepted by the board till June 7, 2023.

UP Board Secretary Shukla further informed that apart from the examinees/centre administrators/teachers and non-teaching staff, the centre administrators will ensure that an unnecessary crowd of examinees does not collect at the entrance gates of the examination centres. Likewise, similar arrangements should be made after the completion of the examination.

The candidates are strictly prohibited from carrying any electronic device inside the examination halls. The officials will also ensure that CCTV cameras and routers etc. are fully installed in the classrooms during the examination period, he added.

The overall arrangements- from storing the question papers to taking them to the examination centres- will be carried out strictly as per the prescribed steps. The strong room will be under CCTV surveillance with 24X7 working recorders, he made plain.

The candidates concerned must reach the examination centre at least 45 minutes before the commencement of the examination on the prescribed date by getting their admit card downloaded from www.upmsp.edu.in or by contacting the registered school and getting their admit card countersigned by the principal of their school, said Shukla.