UP govt gears up to deal with possible power staff strike

STRAP The UPPCL order that comes into immediate effect has evoked a sharp reaction from the power employees’ unions. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

UPPCL amends service rules providing for outright dismissal if an employee disrupts power supply

HT Correspondent

letters@htlive.com

Lucknow: Even as power employees have threatened to go on a statewide strike from May 29 against the proposed privatisation of electricity distribution in 42 districts under Agra and Varanasi discoms, the state government has swung into action to ensure uninterrupted power supply and maintain law and order if the strike begins.

The UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) on Friday issued fresh orders under which services of a power employee can be terminated, without the provision of a hearing, if he is found disrupting power supply.

The step follows a series of directives by chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh to all the field officials, including divisional commissioners, district magistrates, police chiefs and others through a video conference here on Thursday to make a contingency plan to handle any possible power disruptions.

The UPPCL order that comes into immediate effect has evoked a sharp reaction from the power employees’ unions which have termed it as ‘undemocratic’.

The UPPCL on Friday amended service rules, paying the way for reducing rank, outright dismissal from service with disqualification from future employment if any employee is found disrupting power supply that has been defined as an essential service.

Condemning the amendment, UP Vidyut Karmchari Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti convenor Shailendra Dubey said the amendment was against the principles of natural justice since the new rules seek to dismiss an employee without giving him an opportunity of being heard.

“We strongly condemn this arbitrary amendment. Privatisation is not in the interest of consumers as well as employees and our agitation will continue till the decision of privatization is rolled back,” he said.

Earlier, a circular issued by UPPCL chairman Ashish Kumar Goel on Thursday directed all the officials concerned to remain on high alert.

The strike call has been given by the Vidyut Karmchari Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti, a coordination body of power employees, which is opposing reforms aimed at privatising Purvanchal and Dakshinanchal distribution companies. For the third day in a row, power employees across the state staged three-hour protests, calling them symbolic and non-disruptive.

Despite their protest, the union has expressed faith in chief minister Yogi Adityanath, citing the steep fall in AT&C losses (line losses) from 41% in 2017 to 16.5% in 2024 as a testament to progress made under his leadership.