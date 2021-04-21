With Delhi govt schools close for summer holidays, guest teachers left without work

New Delhi: The Delhi government has discontinued the services of nearly 20,000 guest teachers in its schools, according to an order by the Directorate of Education (DoE).

In a circular issued on Monday, the DoE said, “All the heads of schools are hereby directed to discontinue the services of all the guest teachers engaged in their school w.e.f. 20.04.2021...all the guest teachers shall be paid up to April 19, 2021, and in summer vacations only if they are called for the duties.”

The Delhi government has advanced summer vacations this year by 15 days in view of Covid-19 cases and fatalities spiralling out of control. The government also suspended online and semi-online activities for students up to Class 9 till the last day of summer break on June 9.

This leaves guest teaches with no work and there is little chance of them getting any teaching work during the summer break.

Shoeb Rana, secretary of All India Guest Teachers’ Association, said around 20,000 guest teachers are engaged in 1,030 Delhi government schools, and are paid on daily basis. “In normal circumstances, Delhi government schools will organise summer camps for students where the majority of the guest teachers were deployed. However, since last year, there have been no summer camps due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The guest teachers survived without any income for over three months last year. The situation is the same this year again. There won’t be any online classes for students up to Class 9, and therefore it won’t be possible for the principals to engage guest teachers. There is no surety when the schools will reopen now and when we will be engaged again,” he said.

“The government should have planned something for us as well, taking a cue from last year. Where do we go now?” he added.

HT reported last May how several guest teachers resorted to alternative livelihoods, including selling vegetables, repairing bicycles, and working on fields, after schools continued to remain closed amid the pandemic.

Wazir Singh, 34, an English teacher, who sold vegetables last year to make ends meet for around four months, said, “My school used to call me for Mission Buniyaad classes and entrepreneurship classes during the summer break 2019. Things have completely changed since last year. Now, our services have been discontinued from Monday and there is no clarity when schools will call us back. It’s again a lockdown in the city, otherwise I would have found some home tuitions. What will I do for the next two three months? How will I pay my house rent and feed my family?”

A senior official of the Delhi government’s education department said the government has authorised schools to call guest teachers as per requirement during the summer break. “Every year, the guest teachers are paid on a need basis during summer break. They may be called for admission and examination related work. But the government cannot guarantee it. Under the prevailing situation it is difficult to accommodate so many teachers and pay them,” the official said.

Several principals said due to the suspension of online activities up to Class 9, they will not need guest teachers during the summer break. “The permanent teachers can easily complete the admission and examination work. We will not need guest teachers till full-fledged online or offline classes resume for all classes,” said the principal of a government boys’ school in Karawal Nagar.