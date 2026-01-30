Workers in Varanasi demand MGNREGA restoration & repeal of anti-labour laws

A large number of workers under the banner of The Dihadi Majdoor Sangathan (Daily Wage Workers’ Union) and Lok Samiti staged a protest along the national highway in Rajatalab, Varanasi, on Thursday demanding the restoration of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme and the repeal of the new law. Workers from different parts of Varanasi on Thursday staged a protest

Hundreds of workers from various villages had gathered along the National Highway to hold a meeting with an interfaith prayer on the eve of the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi--on January 30--and paid tribute to him.

They demanded the immediate restoration of the MGNREGA scheme and the repeal of the anti-labour law. During the protest, they raised slogans such as: “Give work to every hand, and pay full wages for the work,” “Restore the MGNREG Act,” and “Take back the anti-labour laws.”

The workers stated that due to the policies, daily wage workers were not getting work every day.

Alleging that the new law is pro-capitalist, Nandlal Master, the convener of Lok Samiti, said, “In Gandhi’s country, workers are being deprived of their rights. Weakening MGNREGA is a direct attack on the poor. The poor labourers and workers have been left to starve. If MGNREGA is not restored and the anti-labour laws are not repealed, the daily wage workers will fight from the streets to the parliament.”