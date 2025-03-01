Youth kills grandparents in grisly triple murder in Gorakhpur

In a horrifying incident, a 24-year-old man, Ram Dyal, allegedly mentally challenged, brutally murdered three elderly family members, in Motiram Adda village, under the jurisdiction of Jangha police station in Gorakhpur district on Friday morning. SP North Jitendra Kumar confirmed that the deceased were identified as Kuber Maurya (70), Sadhu Maurya (74) and Draupadi Devi (70)

After committing the gruesome act, Ram Dyal gathered the bodies in a field and sat beside them, holding the spade he had used as a weapon. The shocking crime has left the entire village in fear.

“The accused has been arrested, and investigations are ongoing. Whether he was mentally unstable will be determined through medical evaluation,” Jitendra Kumar stated.

Circle officer Anurag Singh provided further details, explaining that the incident began around 7 am on Friday when Ram Dyal first attacked a buffalo calf. When his grandfather, Sadhu Maurya, tried to intervene, Ram Dyal turned on him, striking him fatally with the same spade.

As Sadhu’s elder brother Kuber Maurya and sadhu’s wife Draupadi Devi rushed to stop him, the enraged youth attacked and killed them as well.

Ram Dyal’s mother, Kushwati Devi, managed to escape and alerted the villagers by crying for help. However, terrified by his violent rage, the villagers did not dare confront him and instead informed the police. Officers arrived soon after and arrested Ram Dyal, who was still sitting near the bodies.

Villagers reported that Ram Dyal had suffered a head injury four years ago, after which he had become increasingly violent over minor issues. Police are investigating his mental health history and prior warning signs while awaiting medical reports to determine if he was suffering from a psychological disorder.